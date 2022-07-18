Home Business

Global collaboration needed to regulate cryptocurrency, Sitharaman tells Lok Sabha

The Indian central bank RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recently said that cryptocurrencies are a clear danger and anything that derives value-based is just speculation under a sophisticated name.

Published: 18th July 2022 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)

Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said any legislation for regulation or for banning cryptocurrencies can be effective only after significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits.

"Cryptocurrencies are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage," Sitharaman said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

On whether RBI has registered its concern over the adverse effect of cryptocurrency on the Indian economy, she said RBI mentioned that cryptocurrencies are not a currency because every modern currency needs to be issued by the central bank or the government.

"Further, the value of fiat currencies is anchored by monetary policy and their status as legal tender, however, the value of cryptocurrencies rests solely on the speculations and expectations of high returns that are not well anchored, so it will have a destabilizing effect on the monetary and fiscal stability of a country," she added.

In view of the concerns expressed by the RBI on the destabilizing effect of cryptocurrencies on the monetary and fiscal stability of a country, the central bank has recommended framing legislation on this sector and is of the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited.

The Indian central bank RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recently said that cryptocurrencies are a clear danger and anything that derives value based on make-believe, without any underlying, is just speculation under a sophisticated name.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman cryptocurrency Ban RBI Lok Sabha
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp