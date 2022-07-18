India's agricultural exports, processed food products rise 14 per cent in Q1 FY 2022-23

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India's agricultural and processed food products exports rose 14 per cent during the first three months of the current financial year 2022-23 (April-June). Total exports were to the tune of USD 5,987 million.

During the same quarter last year, the exports were worth USD 5,256 million.

For 2022-23, the government had set an export target of USD 23.56 billion for the agricultural and processed food products basket under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). The basket excludes tea, coffee, spices, cotton and marine exports.

The exports of fresh fruits and vegetables registered 8.6 per cent growth, while processed food products like cereals and miscellaneous processed items reported an impressive growth of 36.4 per cent during the quarter, a Ministry of Commerce & Industry statement said.

Exports of other cereals increased from USD 237 million in April-June 2021 to USD 306 million in April-June 2022, whereas exports of meat, dairy and poultry products increased from USD 1,023 million in April-June 2021 to USD 1,120 million in April-June 2022, the statement added.

Further, exports of rice witnessed a growth of 13 per cent in the first three months of FY 2022-23, while the export of meat, dairy & poultry products increased by 9.5 per cent and export of other cereals increased by 29 per cent.

"Through creating a necessary eco-system of exports along with collaboration with key stakeholders in the agri-exports value chains, we are aiming to sustain the growth in India's agricultural and processed food exports in the current fiscal as well," M. Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA, said in the statement.

In 2021-22, India's agricultural products exports had grown by 19.92 per cent to touch USD 50.21 billion despite unprecedented logistical challenges.

The government has also taken several initiatives to promote products having registered geographical indications (GI) in India by organizing virtual buyer-seller meets on agricultural and food products with various countries.

To ensure seamless quality certification of products to be exported, the government has recognized 220 laboratories across India to provide services of testing for a wide range of products.

