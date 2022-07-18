Home Business

Prepacked, labelled cereal, pulses, flour weighing up to 25kg to attract 5 per cent GST from July 18

The CBIC said that GST would apply on a package that contains multiple retail packages, for example, a package containing 10 retail packs of flour of 10 kg each.

Published: 18th July 2022 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Sunday said single packages of food items like cereals, pulses and flour weighing up to 25 kg will be considered as 'prepackaged and labelled', and liable to five per cent GST from July 18.

It also clarified that if a retail shopkeeper supplies in loose quantity the item bought from a manufacturer or a distributor in a 25-kg pack, such sale to consumers will not attract GST.

The CBIC on Sunday night issued a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on GST applicability on 'pre-packaged and labelled' goods, just a day before the five per cent GST on such items becomes applicable.

In the context of food items (such as pulses, cereals like rice, wheat, flour etc), the supply of specified pre-packaged food articles would fall within the purview of the definition of 'pre-packaged commodity' under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, if such pre-packaged and labelled packages contained a quantity up to 25 kilogram (or 25 litres).

"It is clarified that a single package of these items (cereals, pulses, flour etc.) containing a quantity of more than 25 Kg/25 litre would not fall in the category of pre-packaged and labelled commodity for the purposes of GST and would therefore not attract GST," it said.

The CBIC said the supply of pre-packed atta meant for retail sale to ultimate consumer of 25 Kg shall be liable to GST.

However, supply of such a 30-kg pack thereof shall be exempt from levy of GST.

The board also said that GST would apply on a package that contains multiple retail packages, for example, a package containing 10 retail packs of flour of 10 kg each, the CBIC said.

It said for the purpose of GST, 'pre-packaged commodity' would mean a commodity which, without the purchaser being present, is placed in a package of whatever nature, whether sealed or not, so that the product contained therein has a pre-determined quantity.

Any such supply which requires declaration under the Legal Metrology act would attract GST, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
single package GST GST rules GST pre packaged food food items GST
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp