Home Business

Sensex, Nifty climb over 1 per cent amid firm global market trends 

Foreign institutional investors went into selling mode again as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,649.36 crore in the capital market on Friday, as per exchange data.

Published: 18th July 2022 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty spurted over 1 per cent at close on Monday following buying in IT, oil and gas and banking shares bolstered by firm global trends.

Rising for a second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 760.37 points or 1.41 per cent to settle at 54,521.15.

During the day, it jumped 795.88 points or 1.48 per cent to 53,760.78. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 229.30 points or 1.43 per cent to 16,278.50 as 41 of its constituents advanced.

Among the Sensex constituents, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the major gainers.

Dr Reddy's Lab, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC were the laggards.

"Indian markets opened on positive note following positive overall Asian markets. During the afternoon session markets further strengthened as buying in IT, teck and capital goods stocks was seen. Gains in frontline blue-chip stocks such as Infosys, Tech Mahindra also helped to lift the markets," said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research -Anand Rathi-Investment Services.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.18 per cent to USD 103.4 per barrel.

In Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended significantly higher. Markets in Europe were trading in the green during mid-session deals. The US markets had ended sharply higher on Friday.

The BSE barometer climbed 344.63 points or 0.65 per cent to settle at 53,760.78 on Friday and the Nifty advanced 110.55 points or 0.69 per cent to 16,049.20.

Foreign institutional investors went into selling mode again as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,649.36 crore in the capital market on Friday, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty BSE Narendra Solanki Global Market
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp