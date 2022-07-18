Home Business

Sensex soars 760 points on positive global cues; IT, infra, banking stocks climb

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange surged 229.30 points or 1.43 per cent to close at 16,278.50 points against its previous session's close at 16,049.20 points.

Published: 18th July 2022 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, market, stock market

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Indian stock market's key indices, Sensex and Nifty, surged by nearly one-and-a-half per cent on Monday led by strong buying support in IT, infra, banking, and financial stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex surged 760.37 points or 1.41 per cent to close at 54,521.15 points against its previous session's close at 53,760.78 points. This is the second consecutive session of the rally in the Indian equities markets. The Sensex had gained 344.63 points or 0.65 per cent on Friday, the previous trading session.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange surged 229.30 points or 1.43 per cent to close at 16,278.50 points against its previous session's close at 16,049.20 points.

There was strong buying support for IT stocks. Infosys surged 4.23 per cent to Rs 1491. Tech Mahindra jumped 3.67 per cent to Rs 1010.05. Wipro jumped 2.83 per cent to Rs 405. Tata Consultancy Services reversed last week's losing run. TCS closed 2.23 per cent higher at Rs 3060.35. HCL Technologies rose 1.95 per cent to Rs 900.30.

IndusInd Bank jumped 4.36 per cent to Rs 850.70. Bajaj Finserv jumped 3.46 per cent to Rs 12249.10. Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, UltraTech Cement, L&T, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, and Tata Steel were among the major Sensex gainers.

Only seven of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the red.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories slipped 1.70 per cent to Rs 4465.70. HDFC Bank slipped 1.19 per cent to Rs 1347.65. Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and HDFC were the other Sensex losers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty BSE Forex
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp