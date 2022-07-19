Home Business

HDFC Life Q1 profit jumps 21 per cent to Rs 365 crore

The company's solvency stands at 178 per cent, it said, adding, in order to further strengthen solvency to fuel growth, it will continue to evaluate raising equity capital as needed.

Published: 19th July 2022 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: HDFC Life on Tuesday reported 21 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 365 crore for the first quarter of current fiscal year.

The company had reported Rs 302 crore profit in April-June 2021-22.

The total premium rose 21 per cent to Rs 9,396 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 7,656 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC Life said in a statement.

During the latest quarter, first-year premium collection rose by 27 per cent to Rs 4,776 crore from Rs 3,767 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's solvency stands at 178 per cent, it said, adding, in order to further strengthen solvency to fuel growth, it will continue to evaluate raising equity capital as needed.

Consequent to acquisition of Exide Life Insurance Company Limited on January 1, 2022, it has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

"Further, with regards to the merger of Exide Life with the company, post necessary approval, the Holding Company had filed a Scheme of amalgamation with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

NCLT had vide its order dated June 6, 2022, admitted the application and granted certain exemptions to further proceed with the merger process," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HDFC Life HDFC Profit
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp