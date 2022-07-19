TCS retains top position as UK’s largest software and IT services provider: Report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has retained its position as the UK’s largest software and IT services provider. It has been ranked No 1 by revenue, according to industry analyst firm TechMarketView.

According to the report, the UK remains an extremely important market for TCS, as it continues to grow across all its core sectors. It highlights that TCS’ bounce back from the pandemic has been sharp in the UK where it won significant deals with the likes of Royal London, Virgin Atlantic, Nationwide, Department of Work and Pensions, and Transport for London during the year. TCS’ new wins coupled with the strong sales performance of 2021 should support further growth in the UK, it added.

“TCS remains well placed to continue to grow in the UK as it further strengthens its brand profile here,” said Marc Hardwick, Research Director, TechMarketView. “Over the past year, we began many new partnerships with UK corporations looking to modernise their technology stacks, while deepening our relationships with existing clients to become their innovation, growth and transformation partner,” said Amit Kapur, Country Head, TCS UK and Ireland.

Over the last year, TCS has expanded its presence in the UK public sector, winning several new deals to build digital solutions. The IT services firm has been systematically investing in research and innovation and has added more than 7,000 employees, including 2,000 trainees over the last five years, making it among the top UK recruiters of IT services talent. TCS currently employs over 20,000 people in 30 locations and intends to recruit an additional 1,500 employees in 2022.

