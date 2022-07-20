Home Business

Commerce Ministry announces new rule for work from home for special economic zones

Keeping in view the demand from the industry, the notification by the ministry was issued to make a provision for a countrywide uniform WFH policy across all Special Economic Zones

Published: 20th July 2022 05:10 PM

WFH, work from home

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As per the Commerce Ministry, Work from home (WFH) is allowed for a maximum period of one year in a special economic zone unit and can be extended to 50 per cent of total employees.

The Department of Commerce has notified a new rule 43A for WFH in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006.

Keeping in view the demand from the industry, the notification by the ministry was issued to make a provision for a countrywide uniform WFH policy across all Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The new rule provides work from home for a certain category of employees of a unit in SEZ.

These include employees of IT/ITeS SEZ units; employees who are temporarily incapacitated; employees who are travelling and who are working offsite, said the ministry. WFH may be extended to a maximum of 50 per cent of total employees, including contractual employees of the unit, it added.

"Work From Home is now allowed for a maximum period of one year. However, the same may further be extended for one year at a time by the DC on the request of units," the ministry said.

In respect of SEZ units whose employees are already working from home, the notification has provided a transition period of 90 days to seek approval.

Comments

