Home Business

L&T Finance Holdings June qtr net profit rises 47 pc to Rs 261 crore

The non-banking financial company had posted a net profit of Rs 177 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

Published: 20th July 2022 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

LTFH said there was an accelerated retailisation momentum powered by fintech at scale.

By PTI

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH) on Tuesday reported a 47 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 261 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 on the back of its highest-ever quarterly retail disbursements.

The non-banking financial company had posted a net profit of Rs 177 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

Total income during the April-June period of FY 2022-23 was slightly up at Rs 3,135.80 crore as against Rs 3,115. 71 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a regulatory filing.

LTFH said there was an accelerated retailisation momentum powered by fintech at scale.

The company witnessed its highest-ever quarterly retail disbursements at about Rs 8,938 crore, up 10 per cent from the previous quarter and 148 per cent from the year-ago period, it added.

Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director and CEO, L&T Finance Holdings, said, "Retail disbursements are at an all-time high. Our retail portfolio mix has reached 54 per cent. We have disbursed at a monthly run rate of around Rs 1,300 crore in the rural business loans segment, while hitting new milestones in consumer loans and home loans."

The consumer loans disbursements were at Rs 1,010 crore in Q1 FY23.

Retail housing disbursements stood at Rs 936 crore, led by a significant uptick from its revamped offerings and sourcing through select market channels, LTFH said.

Stock of the company ended at Rs 72.40 apiece on BSE, up 0.56 per cent from the previous close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
L&T Finance Holdings net profit LTFH
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp