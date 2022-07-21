Home Business

Gold falls Rs 478; silver tumbles Rs 1,265 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by Rs 478 to Rs 49,830 per 10 grams amid a fall in global gold prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 50,308 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled by Rs 1,265 to Rs 54,351 per kg from Rs 55,616 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoted lower at USD 1,689 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 18.42 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed selling in the previous session on strong dollar and rally in equity indices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

