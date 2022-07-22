Home Business

E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 

As many as 5 lakh gig tasks were offered during the month compared to 3 lakh gig work in May this year, according to Taskmo Gig Index (TGI).

Published: 22nd July 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ecommerce companies like Flipkart and Amazon are gearing up to hire gig workers, as they prepare for the upcoming festive season sales. Gig marketplace Taskmo has witnessed over 66% rise in gig work during June this year, with platforms like Flipkart and Amazon being the top recruiters during the month. As many as 5 lakh gig tasks were offered during the month compared to 3 lakh gig work in May this year, according to Taskmo Gig Index (TGI).

TGI, which showcases monthly demand and supply trends in gig work across the country, notes that other than e-commerce, Fintech, FMCG, and Hyper-tech apps have also shown growth in offering gig work in June. Prashant Janadri, Co-Founder, Taskmo, said, plenty of direct and indirect gig job opportunities are coming from multiple e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, which are the top recruiters of the month. “Typically, June is a period when merchandising companies gear up for the festive season demand. However, since this year, the market has rebounded from two years of Covid-19 setback; with that, we observed a tremendous seasonal hiring demand across the industry,” said Janadri. 

As per the index, demand for gig workers has risen across Fintech (up 14%) and e-commerce (up 11%) sectors, with firms like Epay, Amazon pay, Amazon, and Flipkart driving the highest job opportunities in the past month. The percentage has increased given the upcoming Great Indian Sales and Prime Day Sales on Amazon and Flipkart. As a result, the roles that have been in demand include last-mile delivery executive roles, pickers, and packers, among others.

Gig workers’ demand up ahead of festive seasons
Gig marketplace Taskmo has witnessed over 66% rise in gig work during June this year, with platforms like Flipkart and Amazon being the top recruiters during the month

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flipkart Amazon Taskmo Taskmo Gig Index FMCG Hyper-tech Fintech E-commerce Recruitment
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp