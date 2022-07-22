E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 

Samiksha Goel By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ecommerce companies like Flipkart and Amazon are gearing up to hire gig workers, as they prepare for the upcoming festive season sales. Gig marketplace Taskmo has witnessed over 66% rise in gig work during June this year, with platforms like Flipkart and Amazon being the top recruiters during the month. As many as 5 lakh gig tasks were offered during the month compared to 3 lakh gig work in May this year, according to Taskmo Gig Index (TGI).

TGI, which showcases monthly demand and supply trends in gig work across the country, notes that other than e-commerce, Fintech, FMCG, and Hyper-tech apps have also shown growth in offering gig work in June. Prashant Janadri, Co-Founder, Taskmo, said, plenty of direct and indirect gig job opportunities are coming from multiple e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, which are the top recruiters of the month. “Typically, June is a period when merchandising companies gear up for the festive season demand. However, since this year, the market has rebounded from two years of Covid-19 setback; with that, we observed a tremendous seasonal hiring demand across the industry,” said Janadri.

As per the index, demand for gig workers has risen across Fintech (up 14%) and e-commerce (up 11%) sectors, with firms like Epay, Amazon pay, Amazon, and Flipkart driving the highest job opportunities in the past month. The percentage has increased given the upcoming Great Indian Sales and Prime Day Sales on Amazon and Flipkart. As a result, the roles that have been in demand include last-mile delivery executive roles, pickers, and packers, among others.

Gig workers’ demand up ahead of festive seasons

