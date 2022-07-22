Home Business

GoM on GSTAT to meet for first time on Jul 26

The panel has to submit its report to the GST Council by July 31.

Published: 22nd July 2022 07:15 AM

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo))

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo))

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), headed by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, will hold its first meeting on July 26 to discuss required amendments in the law for setting up of tribunals at the state and national level, as per sources. 

The panel has to submit its report to the GST Council by July 31. The other members of the GoM include Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Goa Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho, Rajasthan Law and Legal Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Odisha Finance Minister  Niranjan Pujari. 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 47th GST Council meeting in June announced the formation of GoM to address various issues raised by the states related to the constitution of GSTAT. 

GSTATs were notified by the government just after the GST law came into effect but the process couldn’t move further due to the Madras High Court’s stay on the issue of the number of technical members in the tribunal. 

The court was of the view that the number of technical members must not exceed the number of judicial members. This issue will be taken up in the meeting besides other issues like amendments in the Central GST Act. 

