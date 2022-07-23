Home Business

PLI for white goods only initial push: Piyush Goyal

“In the LED programme in 2015, my first decision on file was to remove the subsidy on the bulb given by EESL,” said Goyal.  

Published: 23rd July 2022 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods is meant to encourage the industry to take the first few steps to compete in the global market and give it the initial push to bring scale to the businesses, said Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal. 

Speaking at the DPIIT-FICCI Investor Roundtable, he said the LED revolution, in fact, was brought about by removing the subsidy and in the long-run, no country has succeeded in becoming a prosperous nation on the back of government support. “In the LED programme in 2015, my first decision on file was to remove the subsidy on the bulb given by EESL,” said Goyal.  

“Because the budget was only 9 crore so everybody kept waiting for the subsidy and we could not go beyond six-hundred thousand bulbs in a year. After removal of the subsidy, we could encourage industry to start expanding the sale of the LED bulbs,” the minister said.  Goyal also added that 61 companies had set up components manufacturing plants pan India at 111 locations across 14 states/UT and were generating employment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PLI Global Market DPIIT-FICCI Investor Roundtable LED Production-Linked Incentive
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp