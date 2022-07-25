Home Business

Global Funds in Spotlight

ICICI Prudential US Bluechip Equity Fund has an AUM of Rs 1,866 Crore and it invests predominantly in Equity & Equity related securities of companies listed in the United States of America.

Published: 25th July 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Ashok Kumar
Express News Service

In the previous column, we had initiated a discussion on the rush for global / international funds. Since then, some AMC’s have shut their windows for acceptance of investments into these funds while others still have their window open. One can expect periodic opening and shutting of windows herefrom for these global/international funds till the caps set by RBI on acceptance limits are lifted.    

The International funds that we have randomly selected to place under the spotlight include Franklin India Feeder - Franklin U.S. Opportunities Fund, ICICI Prudential US Bluechip Equity Fund, Nippon India US Equity Opportunities Fund, Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Fund of Fund & Axis Greater China Equity Fund of Fund.

Franklin India Feeder - Franklin U.S. Opportunities Fund has an AUM of Rs 2,888 crore and it invests predominantly in Equity and Equity related securities of companies listed in the United States of America through Franklin U.S. Opportunities Fund. The top holdings of this fund are in the Information Technology, Health Care and Customer Discretionary sectors. The performance of this fund over a 1-year, 3-years and 5-years time period is (-22.69%), 11.26% and 14.05% respectively.

ICICI Prudential US Bluechip Equity Fund has an AUM of Rs 1,866 Crore and it invests predominantly in Equity & Equity related securities of companies listed in the United States of America. The top holdings of this fund are in the Application Software, Internet and Direct Marketing, Retail and Financial Services sectors. The performance of this fund over a 1-year, 3-years and 5-years time period is (-3.96%), 16.28% and 15.43% respectively.

Nippon India US Equity Opportunities?? Fund has an AUM of  Rs 511 Crore and invests predominantly in Equity and Equity related securities of companies listed in the United States of America. The fund’s top holdings are in the Data Processing and Outsourced Services, Managed Health Care, Interactive Media and Services sectors. The performances of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period are (-10.81%), 11.99% and 14.03% respectively.  

Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Fund Of Fund is a relatively new entrant into this space and has an AUM of `343 Crore. It invests predominantly in Equity and Equity related securities of companies listed in the United States of America through Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The performances of this fund over 3-month and 6-month time period are (-6.26%) and (-8.08%) respectively

Axis Greater China Equity Fund of Fund has an AUM of Rs 136 Crore and it invests predominantly in units of Schroder International Selection Fund Greater China, a fund that in turn invests in equity and equity related securities of companies from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan companies. The performances of this fund over 3-month, 6-month and 1-year time period are 5.60%, (-11.61%) and (-19.53%) respectively.

To conclude, global/international funds seem to have a place in the portfolios of investors seeking a quasi-currency hedge. Any revival in the battered down global markets herefrom, could prove to be the proverbial icing on the cake too for its investors. Nonetheless, selectiveness is recommended.

Ashok Kumar
Head of LKW-India. He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AMC’s RBI Funds ETF Fund Equity Opportunities Fund Global Funds
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp