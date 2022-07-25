Home Business

Rs 14,820 crore tax demand raised under black money law on foreign income: Govt 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman apprised the House of the various measures taken by the government to bring to tax the undisclosed foreign assets and income in the recent past.

Published: 25th July 2022 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday said it has raised a tax demand of Rs 14,820 crore after completing an assessment in 368 cases under the black money law dealing with undisclosed foreign income.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the cases related to deposits made in unreported foreign bank accounts in HSBC, the undisclosed income of more than Rs 8,468 crore has been brought to tax and a penalty of over Rs 1,294 crore has been levied.

The minister further informed the House that 648 disclosures involving undisclosed foreign assets worth Rs 4,164 crore were made in the one-time three months compliance window, which closed on September 30, 2015, under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

The amount collected by way of tax and penalty in such cases was about Rs 2,476 crore, she said. The data provided by the finance minister is up to May 31, 2022.

On questions about money deposited in Swiss banks by Indians, Sitharaman said: "There is no official estimate of the amount of money deposited by Indian citizens and companies in Swiss banks".

However, she said certain recent media reports have stated that funds of Indians in Swiss Banks have risen in 2021 as compared to 2020.

These media reports have also mentioned that these deposits do not indicate the quantum of the alleged black money held by Indians in Switzerland.

The minister said the Swiss authorities had conveyed that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) annual banking statistics should not be used for analysing deposits held in Switzerland by residents of India.

Further, they have said that to analyse Indian residents' deposits held in Switzerland, another data source should be used, which is called "locational banking statistics", which the SNB collects in collaboration with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

As per the same media reports, the 'locational banking statistics' of the Bank for International Settlement (BIS), showed a decline of 8.

3 per cent during 2021 in deposits by Indian individuals in Swiss banks, Sitharaman added.

She also apprised the House of the various measures taken by the government to bring to tax the undisclosed foreign assets and income in the recent past.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tax Black money law Foreign income Government Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp