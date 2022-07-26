Home Business

Meta expands its fact-checking programme in India

Meta has also expanded its Indian language coverage from 11 to 15 through its existing fact-checking partners to include Kashmiri, Bhojpuri, Oriya and Nepali.

Published: 26th July 2022 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook_Meta_logo

A Facebook employee take a selfie in front the company's new name and logo outside its headquarters in Menlo Park, California. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Meta (formerly Facebook) said that it is expanding the third-party fact-checking programme in India, and it has included fact checker NewsMeter, which is focused on the southern states.

The partnership will help connect people to accurate and verified information and enhance Meta's fact-checking capabilities in regional Indian languages, Meta said.
 
Globally, Meta works with more than 80 fact-checking partners that review and rate content in over 60 languages.With this partnership, Meta will have 11 fact-checking partners in India, making it the country with the most number of third party fact-checking partners globally.

In addition, Meta has also expanded its Indian language coverage from 11 to 15 through its existing fact-checking partners to include Kashmiri, Bhojpuri, Oriya and Nepali.

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, India at Meta said, "We are committed to combating the spread of misinformation and have built the largest global fact-checking network. The partnership with NewsMeter is an important step in enabling us to curb misinformation in regional Indian languages across Facebook and Instagram."

Each time a fact-checker rates a piece of content as false, altered or partly false, we reduce its distribution so that fewer people see it. We notify people who try to share the content – or who previously shared it – that the information was rated by a fact-checker, and we add a warning label that links to the fact-checker’s article with more information about the claim, he added.

TAGS
Meta Fact-checking
