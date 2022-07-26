Home Business

Nearly 10 lakh passenger vehicles recalled in the past three years

The number of two-wheelers recalled in 2021-22 was exceptionally high in comparison to the previous years’ data.

Image of domestic passenger vehicles used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Latest data suggest the number of passenger vehicles recalled in the past three years due to safety concerns in India has been on the rise. In financial year (FY) 2019-20, 1.61 lakh cars were recalled, the number doubled in FY2020-21 to 3.38 lakh and it further increased to 4.67 lakh the next year, FY2021-22.

In the current financial year, 25, 142 cars have been recalled by the manufacturers till July 15, according to the data presented by road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in the Lok Sabha last week on vehicles recalls in recent years. The minister’s statement was based on Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data.

As per the statistics, the number of called vehicles in 2018-19 was 2.36 lakh, while in 2017-18 it was 81,998 units. The number of two-wheelers recalled in 2021-22 was exceptionally high in comparison to the previous years’ data. More than 8.64 lakh two-wheelers were recalled in 2021-22, which was just 1,286 in FY2020-21 and  53, 324 in FY2019-20.   

