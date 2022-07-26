Seven lakh gig workers on e-Shram portal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of gig workers in India till February 2022 is 717, 686, according to the government’s e-Shram portal. This includes gig work in categories like beauty & wellness, automobile & transportation, tourism & hospitality, food industry, education, among others. Moreover, as of July 20, 2022, over 27.99 crore unorganised workers have been registered on e-Shram and 3.71 crore unorganized workers above age of 50 years have been registered on the portal, Minister of State for Labour & Employment Rameswar Teli said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Further, out of total registration on e-Shram, about 47.16% are male and 52.84% are female, he told the House. Talking about the security of gig workers, Teli said it is provided in the Code on Social Security, 2020, to set up a Social Security Fund and one of the sources of fund is contribution from aggregator 1% to 2% of annual turnover of an aggregator, subject to the limit of 5% of the amount paid or payable by an aggregator to such workers. The code has yet to come in force. The ministry launched the portal in August last year with the aim of providing benefits of various social welfare schemes to the unorganised workers registered on the e-Shram portal.