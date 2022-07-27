Home Business

Markets bounce back after 2-day decline; Sensex, Nifty climb 1 nearly per cent 

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 547.83 points or 0.99 per cent to settle at 55,816.32. During the day, it climbed 584.6 points or 1 per cent to 55,853.09.

Published: 27th July 2022 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, market, stock market

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices bounced back on Wednesday after a two-day decline, with the Sensex and Nifty climbing nearly 1 per cent each, tracking a positive trend in European markets.

Buying in IT and bank stocks also supported the recovery in equities.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 547.83 points or 0.99 per cent to settle at 55,816.32. During the day, it climbed 584.6 points or 1 per cent to 55,853.09.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 157.95 points or 0.96 per cent to 16,641.80.

Sun Pharma was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 3.39 per cent, followed by State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, TCS, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank.

Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries were the laggards, shedding up to 1.32 per cent.

In Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the red. Markets in Europe were trading mostly higher during mid-session deals. The US markets had ended lower on Tuesday.

"Nifty broke a two-day losing streak on July 27 ahead of the US Fed meet outcome in the evening. In the process, Nifty was one of the best performers in the Asian region," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.53 per cent to USD 105 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors again offloaded shares worth Rs 1,548.29 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty BSE Equity
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp