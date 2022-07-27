Roshni Nadar remains richest Indian woman; Nykaa's Nayar top among self-made rich women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the second time in a row, with a net worth of Rs 84,330 crore, HCL Technologies’ chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the country’s richest woman. Her wealth has increased 54% compared to Rs 54,850 crore in 2020.

Kotak Private Banking and Hurun India on Wednesday launched the third edition of the Leading Wealthy Women List, based on the net worth of women as of December 31, 2021. Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, overtook Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson of Biocon, to become the richest self-made woman with a wealth of Rs 57,520 crore.

Nayar was also featured in the Hurun Global Rich List 2022. Her entry into the list is backed by the success of the Nykaa IPO, which received an overwhelming response from investors. Shaw is the third-richest woman on the list with a net worth of Rs 29,030 crore, followed by Nilima Motaparti (Rs 28,180 crore) of Divi’s Laboratories and Radha Vembu of Zoho (Rs 26,260 crore).

With a net worth of Rs 1,540 crore, Neha Bansal, co-founder of Lenskart.com, debuted in the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women 2021 list and ranks 35th.

