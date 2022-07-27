With Rs 84,330 crore, HCL Tech's Roshni Nadar tops Kotak-Hurun wealthy women list

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: HCL Technologies' chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has retained her position as the richest woman in India, with a 54 per cent jump in her net worth to Rs 84,330 crore in 2021.

Falguni Nayar, who quit her investment banking career to start the beauty-focused brand Nykaa around a decade ago, has emerged as the richest self-made woman with a net worth of Rs 57,520 crore, as per the Kotak Private Banking-Hurun list published on Wednesday.

Nayar, who is 59, saw a 963 per cent increase in her wealth during the year and is also the second richest woman overall, trailing the 40-year-old Malhotra, the daughter of HCL Technologies' founder Shiv Nadar, as per the report.

Nayar was also featured in the Hurun Global Rich List 2022. Her entry is backed by the success of the Nykaa IPO, which got an overwhelming response from investors.

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw witnessed a 21 per cent decline in her fortune and has moved down one rank to be the third richest woman in the country with a wealth of Rs 29,030 crore, it said.

The list also features Divi's Laboratories’ Nilima Motaparti whose wealth is at Rs 28,180 crore, Zoho’s Radha Vembu (Rs 26,620 crore), and USV’s Leena Gandhi Tewari (Rs 24,280 crore).

Thermax’s Anu Aga and Meher Pudumjee (Rs 14,530 crore), New Confluent’s Neha Narkhede (Rs 13,380 crore), Dr Lal PathLabs’ Vandana Lal (Rs 6,810 crore), and Hero FinCorp’s Renu Munjal (Rs 6,620 crore) are also included in the list.

The list of 100 women accounts for only Indian women, defined as born or brought up in India, who are actively managing their businesses or are self-made.

The cumulative wealth of these 100 women has increased 53 per cent in a year to Rs 4.16 lakh crore in 2021 from Rs 2.72 lakh crore in 2020, and they now contribute 2 per cent of India's nominal GDP.

The cut-off for making it into the top 100 has increased to Rs 300 crore from Rs 100 crore earlier, and the top 10 cut-off is at Rs 6,620 crore, which is a 10 per cent jump from the previous year.

The highest number of entrants in the list are from Delhi-National Capital Region at 25, followed by Mumbai (21) and Hyderabad (12), it said.

When looked at from a sectoral perspective, pharmaceuticals led with 12 entrants followed by healthcare at 11 and consumer goods with nine women in the top 100 richest women in India.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise contributed four entrants to the list, making it the highest contribution by a single company. It was followed by Metro Shoes and Devi Sea Foods at two entrants each.

Kanika Tekriwal (33y/o) of Bhopal-based Jetsetgo is the youngest on the list with a 50 per cent increase in wealth at Rs 420 crore.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher Hurun Report India hopes that the leading wealthy women list will inspire the other young women to pursue careers of their own, be it as entrepreneurs, businesswomen, or professionals.

Rahman said the average age in the list has increased from 53 to 55 years. "Women-led wealth creation directly improves women’s employment, corresponding families, and society. Inclusion of women, who represent 50% of India’s population in the workforce or wealth creation, cuts across societal barriers," he said.

He added that the cut-off of wealth required to feature in the list has tripled since last year.

As many as 25 new faces have made it to the list, and the top 10 cut-off is worth Rs 6,620 crore, up 22 per cent from last year.

The women on the 2021 list have an average wealth of around Rs 4,170 crore as against 2,725 crore in the last edition of the list.

Also, with 25 women entrepreneur-residents, Delhi-NCR has surpassed Mumbai as the preferred city of residence.

"Glass ceilings are shattering and doors are opening. Indian women are slowly, yet surely, carving a space for themselves through knowledge, excellence, passion and empathy. New India is being shaped by the ambitions of millions of women across the country. It is only when women begin to achieve their true economic potential, that India will achieve its full growth potential," Oisharya Das, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, said.

The list also includes three professional managers and is led by Indra Nooyi, who was associated with Pepsico with a fortune of Rs 5,040 crore, followed by Renu Sud Karnad of mortgage lender HDFC at Rs 870 crore and Shanti Ekambaram of Kotak Mahindra Bank at Rs 320 crore.

(With inputs from Express News Service and PTI)

