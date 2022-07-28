Committee on GST tribunal to meet on Aug 17

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, will meet on August 17 again to finalise its recommendations on the formation of the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) at the national and state level, as per sources.

It had its first online meeting on July 26 and now the physical meeting will be held in mid-August but the venue hasn’t yet been decided, the sources said. “Only after the submission of GoM reports on GSTAT and online gaming, casinos, the next GST Council meet will be organised,” said one of the sources privy to the matter.

The panel had to submit its report by July 31, but due to some contentious issues related to the number of technical and judicial members in each tribunal, there is a disagreement among members of the panel.

ALSO READ: Day after Pinarayi’s GST relief, FinMin Balagopal says conditions apply

Earlier, Madras high court had issued a stay on the issue of the number of technical members in the tribunal, though the Centre had notified GSTATs just after the GST law came into effect.

NEW DELHI: The Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, will meet on August 17 again to finalise its recommendations on the formation of the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) at the national and state level, as per sources. It had its first online meeting on July 26 and now the physical meeting will be held in mid-August but the venue hasn’t yet been decided, the sources said. “Only after the submission of GoM reports on GSTAT and online gaming, casinos, the next GST Council meet will be organised,” said one of the sources privy to the matter. The panel had to submit its report by July 31, but due to some contentious issues related to the number of technical and judicial members in each tribunal, there is a disagreement among members of the panel. ALSO READ: Day after Pinarayi’s GST relief, FinMin Balagopal says conditions apply Earlier, Madras high court had issued a stay on the issue of the number of technical members in the tribunal, though the Centre had notified GSTATs just after the GST law came into effect.