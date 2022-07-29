Home Business

Demand environment continues to remain strong, says Happiest Minds

Many IT companies are now focusing on emerging technologies such as Metaverse and Web 3.0, and Happiest Minds too is focusing on these new technologies.

Published: 29th July 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT solutions company Happiest Minds has posted 8.1% sequential growth in its first quarter net profit at Rs 56.34 crore. It also increased its revenue guidance for FY23 to 25%, and targets to grow at a CAGR of 25% over the next five years.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO – Product Engineering Services (PES), Happiest Minds Technologies, told TNIE that the demand environment continues to remain strong with customers sustaining spending, especially on digital initiatives.

“Most customers realise that they need to digitalise their business to remain competitive and see digital not as a discretionary spend but as an imperative. We do see customers prioritising between projects to take up those with immediate impact while pushing out others to the latter part of the year,” Anantharaju said.
Customers are also exploring ways to consolidate applications and infrastructure and leverage existing technology assets to optimise on spend, he added.

Its trailing 12 months attrition stood at 24.4%. In the current market environment, both hiring and retaining talent is one of the main challenges, the executive vice chairman said. Many IT companies are now focusing on emerging technologies such as Metaverse and Web 3.0, and Happiest Minds too is focusing on these new technologies. It has helped customers in leveraging the power of IoT, Robotics and AR/VR.

“We have already built several use cases cutting across industry verticals, and also have a couple of customers with whom we are doing implementations,” Anantharaju said. The company is also investing in expanding its delivery capabilities to meet the market demand. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT Solutions Happiest Minds Revenue CAGR PES AR/VR Robotics
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp