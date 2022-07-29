Home Business

Rupee rises 45 paise to close at 79.24 against US dollar

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.21 per cent to 106.13.

Published: 29th July 2022 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Rupees, Case, Income

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee gained 45 paise to close at 79.24 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as heavy buying in domestic equities and weakness in the greenback bolstered investor sentiment.

Besides, fresh foreign capital inflows also supported the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened strong at 79.55 per dollar.

It hovered in a range of 79.56 to 79.17 during the session. The domestic unit finally settled at 79.24 against the greenback, a gain of 45 paise over its last close.

In the previous session, the rupee appreciated 22 paise to close at 79.69 against the US dollar.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 712.46 points or 1.25 per cent higher at 57,570.25, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 228.65 points or 1.35 per cent to 17,158.25.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.21 per cent to 106.13.

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers in the capital markets as they picked up shares worth Rs 1,637.69 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.28 per cent to USD 109.58 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US dollar Forex equity
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp