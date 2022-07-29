Home Business

Sensex crosses 57,000 in early trade; Nifty goes past 17,000

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 619.27 points to 57,477.06. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 189.15 points to 17,118.75.

Published: 29th July 2022 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices continued to rally for the third day running on Friday with the Sensex climbing 619 points in early trade to reclaim the 57,000 level.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 619.27 points to 57,477.06. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 189.15 points to 17,118.75.

Among the Sensex constituents, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, Power Grid and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest gainers during the early trade.

Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma were the only laggards. In Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower. The US markets had ended higher on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark had jumped 1,041.47 points or 1.87 per cent to settle at 56,857.79 on Thursday. The Nifty advanced 287.80 points or 1.73 per cent to 16,929.60.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.02 per cent to USD 107.12 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors became net buyers in the capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 1,637.69 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

"In India, the big positive for the market is the FIIs reducing their selling substantially and even turning buyers for 8 days this month. The expected outperformance of financials has played out well. Q1 results indicate improving prospects for this segment," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Stock Market
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp