TVS Motor reports Rs 305.37 crore net profit in Q1

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 305.37 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q1FY23).

Published: 29th July 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

TVS

TVS Motor Co. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 305.37 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q1FY23). It has posted a loss of Rs 10.55 crore during the same period of FY22.

The Chennai-based two- and three-wheeler major’s revenue from operations was seen at Rs 7,315.7 crore, up 56% from Rs 4,689.34 crore during the same period the previous financial year. On a standalone basis, the company posted a profit after tax of `321 crore as against Rs 53 crore during the first quarter of 2021-22. It posted an EBITDA of Rs 599 crore for FY23 as against Rs 274 crore in FY22. 

