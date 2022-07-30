Home Business

DLF’s Q1 net profit rises by 39% to Rs 470 crore

Total income rose to Rs 1,516.28 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,242.27 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Published: 30th July 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalization.

Image used for representative purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Realty company DLF on Friday reported a 39% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 469.56 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-3 on better sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 337.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,516.28 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,242.27 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. In a statement, DLF said its sales bookings jumped two-fold to Rs 2,040 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal year, compared with the year-ago period.

“Residential demand continues to exhibit sustained momentum. The high demand for luxury homes has been a key trend that is expected to continue,” the company said. The firm will continue to bring newer offerings across multiple segments and geographies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DLF net profit revenue
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp