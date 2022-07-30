DLF’s Q1 net profit rises by 39% to Rs 470 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Realty company DLF on Friday reported a 39% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 469.56 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-3 on better sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 337.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,516.28 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,242.27 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. In a statement, DLF said its sales bookings jumped two-fold to Rs 2,040 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal year, compared with the year-ago period.

“Residential demand continues to exhibit sustained momentum. The high demand for luxury homes has been a key trend that is expected to continue,” the company said. The firm will continue to bring newer offerings across multiple segments and geographies.

