Sundram Fasteners Q1 net profit rises by15.6% 

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,239 crore, a 32% increase in growth for Q1, compared to the same period in the previous year.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chennai-headquartered Sundram Fasteners on Friday reported a first quarter (Q1FY23) 
net profit of Rs 130 crore, which is a 15.6% rise from Rs 112 crore reported in the same period a year ago. 
Its earnings per share stood at `6.19 in Q1 FY23.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,239 crore, a 32% increase in growth for Q1, compared to the same period in the previous year. The domestic sales were at Rs 798 crore, an increase of 42.6% YoY and the export sales were at Rs 405 crore, an increase of 13.9% YoY. 

