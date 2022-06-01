STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IT department searches Embassy Group for alleged tax evasion 

The company terms it a “routine inquiry”.

Published: 01st June 2022 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Tax, Fraud, Property Tax, Income tax

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Income Tax authorities have run searches on Embassy Group’s premises across Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai for alleged tax evasion, multiple sources confirmed to TNIE. 

The Bengaluru IT unit is leading the searches. While a query to tax authorities was awaited, the Embassy Group spokesperson said, “This is a routine income tax inquiry - Embassy Group has always acted and will continue to act in accordance with the provisions of all applicable laws and regulations, while maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance. We have extended our complete compliance to the relevant authorities. We would like to assure our stakeholders that business continues as usual.”

The Embassy Group - Indiabulls Real Estate merger has entered the final lap with NCLT Chandigarh's approval for the same pending. The NCLT Chandigarh will decide on the merger approval next month. NCLT Bengaluru has okayed the merger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Embassy Group IT department Income tax
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp