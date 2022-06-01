STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance Brands to buy 40% stake in Italy's toy maker Plastic Legno SPA's India business

This investment would help RBL in bringing in vertical integration for its toy business and diversify the supply chain with a long-term strategic interest in building toy manufacturing in India.

Published: 01st June 2022 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance logo

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) on Wednesday announced that it has entered into a JV with Italian toy manufacturing company Plastic Legno SPA by acquiring a 40 per cent stake in its India business for an undisclosed amount.

This investment would help RBL in bringing in vertical integration for its toy business and diversify the supply chain with a long-term strategic interest in building toy manufacturing in India, a joint statement said.

Plastic Legno SPA is owned by the Sunino group that boasts more than 25 years of toy production experience in Europe.

RBL, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, also has a strong play in the toy industry with its portfolio of British toy retailer Hamleys and homegrown toy brand Rowan.

Hamleys, currently, has a global footprint across 15 countries with 213 doors and is India's largest chain of toy stores.

RBL spokesperson said this collaboration with Plastic Legno's deep experience in world-class toy manufacturing coupled with Reliance's strong footing in the global toy retail industry will open new doors and unparalleled opportunities for toys manufactured in India.

"It is imperative for RBL to build design to shelf capability for a strategic advantage over the competition and to be an accelerator in building a robust toy manufacturing ecosystem in India not only for domestic consumption but also for global markets," he added.

Sunino Group co-owner Paolo Sunino said: "We are very privileged to have RBL as a partner in this Joint Venture.

We are confident that Plastic Legno's experience in Toys production and Hamley's commercial outreach, will complement one another to enable the JV Company to achieve greater heights and success.

We have important development plans to implement, always in the spirit of creating a cultural background in this specific sector in India".

Plastic Legno SPA had started its India business in 2009 out of a need to develop a strong production hub that would cater to global markets, but more importantly to the fast-evolving and growing Indian market.

Sunino is a over 100 million Euros privately held group of companies.

Founded in Castellamonte, near Turin, Italy, it gained the tradition of processing wood during the 1950s and in 1968 entered the polystyrene foam market, in 1988 the thermoplastic moulding sector and in 1992 the toy sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Brands Ltd RBL Legno SPA
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp