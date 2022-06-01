STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps 225 points in early trade; turns choppy later

The Sensex traded 64.36 points lower at 55,502.05, while the Nifty quoted flat, just 2.20 points higher at 16,586.75.

Published: 01st June 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Sensex jumped 225 points in early trade on Wednesday, but later pared all the initial gains as volatility emerged amid mixed trends from Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 225.08 points to 55,791.49 in early trade.

The broader NSE Nifty also climbed 64.65 points to 16,649.20.

Both the benchmark indices later pared the gains to trade flat.

The Sensex traded 64.36 points lower at 55,502.05, while the Nifty quoted flat, just 2.20 points higher at 16,586.75.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Maruti and M&M were the lead gainers.

In contrast, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Wipro and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

The Sensex went lower by 359.33 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 55,566.41 on Tuesday.

The Nifty declined 76.85 points or 0.46 per cent to end at 16,584.55.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower, while Tokyo quoted with gains.

Stock markets in the US had ended lower on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.96 per cent to USD 122.84 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 1,003.56 crore on Tuesday, as per stock exchange data.

"A clear trend is unlikely to emerge in the market in the near term. At lower levels DIIs and retail investors will buy, pushing the market up; at higher levels FPIs will sell, pushing the market down. The dominant factor determining the market trend, globally, will be inflation and how far central banks, particularly the Fed, will go in hiking rates to contain inflation," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp