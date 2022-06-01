STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Welspun Enterprises bags Rs 4,636-crore order from civic body BMC 

This takes the outstanding order book of the company to around Rs 12,500 crore, of which Rs 6,500 crore is in the water sector and the balance Rs 6,000 crore is from the road sector.

Published: 01st June 2022 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL) on Wednesday said it has received its single-largest order of Rs 4,636 crore from civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the Dharavi Wastewater Treatment Facility.

This takes the outstanding order book of the company to around Rs 12,500 crore, of which Rs 6,500 crore is in the water sector and the balance Rs 6,000 crore is from the road sector, WEL said in a statement.

Under this project, a joint venture led by the company will design, build, operate, and maintain the Dharavi Wastewater Treatment Facility including Tertiary treatment facility under Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project, Stage II (Priority Works), a company statement said.

"This is the single highest value order so far for the company in the most essential sector of water infrastructure in India. This project for one of the largest wastewater treatment facilities in India is a significant step in the direction of achieving Swachh Mumbai, Maharashtra and Bharat and we are extremely happy to be part of this journey," B K Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group said.

Part of the Welspun Group, Welspun Enterprises is an infrastructure development company with specialisation in road and water projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) and via large-value Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts.

It also undertakes Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) projects.

In the highway sector alone, the company has successfully completed six BOT (Toll) Road projects with a total length of over 500 km.

