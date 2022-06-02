STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Blue Dart signs UNFCCC Climate Neutral Now pledge 

The pledge highlights the organisation's commitment to ambitious carbon emission reduction targets, the statement added.

Published: 02nd June 2022 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Blue Dart Logo

Blue Dart logo

By PTI

MUMBAI: Logistics services provider Blue Dart on Thursday said it has signed the 'Climate Neutral Now' (CNN) pledge by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The Climate Neutral Now Initiative encourages and supports interested stakeholders to act now in order to achieve a climate-neutral world by 2050, as per the Paris Agreement.

The initiative is a tool to promote voluntary action on climate change, Blue Dart, which is a part of the Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) Group, said in a statement.

The pledge highlights the organisation's commitment to ambitious carbon emission reduction targets, it added.

"We are proud to pledge our support towards the UNFCCC, which enables us to quantify the impact of our initiatives, guided by the sustainability roadmap that we are aligned to, as a part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group," said Balfour Manuel, Managing Director at Blue Dart.

The Group has adopted a package of measures worth up to 7-billion Euros to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, primarily to expand the use of sustainable technologies and fuels in its fleets and buildings, the company said.

Its long-term goal is to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to net-zero by 2050, it stated.

"As a Group, we have developed a sustainability roadmap that supports the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. We are constantly working towards introducing innovative green logistics solutions that improve our carbon footprint," said Pablo Ciano, EVP Corporate Development, DPDHL Group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blue Dart UNFCCC Blue Dart carbon emissions
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp