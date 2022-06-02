STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

MoEngage, Slice and Cuemath close funding rounds

In the last one year, MoEngage has grown annualised recurring revenue by more than 105%, added 500 new customers, and doubled its headcount to more than 650.

Published: 02nd June 2022 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

USD

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

BENGALURU: While start-up valuations and fundraising are slowing down, a few start-ups have managed to raise funds, as MoEngage, Slice and Cuemath on Wednesday announced their new round of funding.

Fintech unicorn Slice has raised $50 million as part of its Series C round led by Tiger Global along with participation from its existing investors Moore Strategic Ventures and Insight Partners, and a new investor GMO VenturePartners.

Customer engagement platform MoEngage on Wednesday announced that it has raised $77 million in Series E funding led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and B Capital. This is Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s first investment in an Indian SaaS company.

This is the third round of funding raised by the company in the last one year, with $32.5 million raised in July and $30 million in December 2021.

The start-up will use the additional funds to deepen its geographic footprint in the US, Europe, Asia, and Middle-East markets and also expand in new markets like Latin America and Australia. The funds will also be used to explore strategic acquisitions, MoEngage said.

In the last one year, MoEngage has grown annualised recurring revenue (ARR) by more than 105%, added 500 new customers, and doubled its headcount to more than 650.

Online math tutoring platform Cuemath on Wednesday announced that it has raised $57 million in a round led by Alpha Wave. Cuemath is now valued at $407 million. Present in over 70 countries, Cuemath plans to expand to more than 100 countries by the end of this fiscal.

Cuemath has over 10,000 tutors and more than 2 lakh students on its platform.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MoEngage Slice Cuemath
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp