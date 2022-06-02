STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Principal Mutual Fund ceases to exist as mutual fund: Sebi

This comes after Asset Management Private Limited had informed Sebi that it wanted to surrender the registration granted to Principal Mutual Fund by the regulator.

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Sebi building, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Sebi building (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said Principal Mutual Fund (PMF) now ceases to exist as a mutual fund.

This comes after Asset Management Private Limited (Principal AMC) had informed Sebi that it wanted to surrender the registration granted to PMF by the regulator.

Following this, Sebi accepted the request for surrender of certificate of registration of PMF.

"Consequently, PMF ceases to exist as a mutual fund with effect from June 2, 2022," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

It further said PMF will continue to be liable for all liabilities, including monetary penalties, violations, if any, of the provisions of Sebi Act and mutual fund rules that have taken place before its surrender of certificate of registration.

In January 2021, Sundaram Asset Management Company announced acquiring smaller rival Principal Asset Management for an undisclosed sum.

Principal had over Rs 7,447 crore in assets under management as on December 2020, with 90 per cent of them being in equity-oriented schemes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Principal Mutual Fund Sebi
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp