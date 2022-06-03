STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ESG sector jobs up for grabs; grow 468 per cent in three years

The roles in demand vary from engineers, and research analysts to consultants.

Published: 03rd June 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

jobs_offices_employment

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Jobs in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sector have grown over 468% in India in past 3 years, between April 2019 and April 2022, a research report released today by job portal Indeed shows.

The most significant increase in demand happened in the past year, between April 2021 and April 2022. The number of job posts grew 154% compared to the previous year when the expansion of these roles was 97%, it said.

The roles in demand vary from engineers, and research analysts to consultants. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, BFSI and Consulting sectors indicate hiring the most when it comes to ESG roles. Mining, FMCG and manufacturing sectors are yet to catch up. “Companies have now also started looking at specific qualifications in jobseekers for such roles. This includes degrees in fields like energy, environmental science, sustainable business management, environmental studies etc,” said the report.

The increase in job postings for ESG, according to the research, indicates that the idea of letting values guide a company has been growing over the last decade, and has really taken off during the pandemic. Sashi Kumar, head of sales for Indeed India noted “With growing concerns of climate change and the necessary mandates around ESG, companies have now shifted their outlook towards environment goals. In fact, it has become the governing principle to demonstrate future-readiness, attract new investors and talent as well as build brand equity among consumers.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Healthcare ESG Job Portal
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp