ESG sector jobs up for grabs; grow 468 per cent in three years

NEW DELHI: Jobs in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sector have grown over 468% in India in past 3 years, between April 2019 and April 2022, a research report released today by job portal Indeed shows.

The most significant increase in demand happened in the past year, between April 2021 and April 2022. The number of job posts grew 154% compared to the previous year when the expansion of these roles was 97%, it said.

The roles in demand vary from engineers, and research analysts to consultants. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, BFSI and Consulting sectors indicate hiring the most when it comes to ESG roles. Mining, FMCG and manufacturing sectors are yet to catch up. “Companies have now also started looking at specific qualifications in jobseekers for such roles. This includes degrees in fields like energy, environmental science, sustainable business management, environmental studies etc,” said the report.

The increase in job postings for ESG, according to the research, indicates that the idea of letting values guide a company has been growing over the last decade, and has really taken off during the pandemic. Sashi Kumar, head of sales for Indeed India noted “With growing concerns of climate change and the necessary mandates around ESG, companies have now shifted their outlook towards environment goals. In fact, it has become the governing principle to demonstrate future-readiness, attract new investors and talent as well as build brand equity among consumers.”