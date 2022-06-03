STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government ratifies 8.1 per cent EPF interest rate for 2021-22

The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by the Central Board of Trustees in March 2021.

Published: 03rd June 2022 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has approved 8.1 per cent rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2021-22 -- an over four-decade low -- for about five crore subscribers of retirement fund body EPFO.

Earlier in March this year, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had decided to lower the interest on provident fund deposits for 2021-22 to 8.1 per cent from 8.5 per cent provided in 2020-21.

According to an EPFO office order issued on Friday and reviewed by PTI, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has conveyed approval of the central government to credit 8.1 per cent rate of interest for 2021-22 to each member of the EPF scheme.

The labour ministry had sent the proposal to the Ministry of Finance for its concurrence.

Now, after the ratification of the interest rate by the government, the EPFO would start crediting the fixed rate of interest for the fiscal into the EPF accounts.

The 8.1 per cent EPF rate of interest is the lowest since 1977-78, when it stood at 8 per cent.

The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in March 2021.

It was ratified by the finance ministry in October 2021.

Thereafter, the EPFO issued directions to field offices to credit the interest income at 8.5 per cent for 2020-21 into the subscribers' account.

An EPFO trustee, K E Raghunathan, who represents employers, said the speed with which the ministries of labour and finance have cleared the interest rate is really appreciable, considering the dire need of funds in the hands of employees and it will help them meet expenses such as educational needs of their children.

In March 2020, the EPFO had lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent in 2018-19.

The EPF interest rate provided for 2019-20 was the lowest since 2012-13, when it was brought down to 8.5 per cent.

EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18.

The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16.

It had given 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than the 8.5 per cent for 2012-13.

The rate of interest was 8.25 per cent in 2011-12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EPF EPFO Employees Provident Fund
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp