STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Inflation to remain above 6 per cent for 2 quarters in FY23

Elevated crude oil prices due to geopolitical tensions will keep inflation high in the range of 6% to 6.7% and that too for at least two quarters, as per experts. 

Published: 03rd June 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Elevated crude oil prices due to geopolitical tensions will keep inflation high in the range of 6% to 6.7% and that too for at least two quarters, as per experts. Recently, crude oil prices hit the $120 per barrel mark while remaining above $110 per barrel for more than two months. Higher crude oil prices and supply chain disruptions amid Russia-Ukraine war have pushed up raw material costs, forcing companies to pass on the burden to the end products. 

Though the Government and the Reserve Bank of India came up with a lot of fiscal and monetary measures to keep the retail inflation in check, many commodities still remain under inflationary pressure.  
As per Saugata Bhattacharya, executive vice-president and chief economist at Axis Bank, the higher crude oil price is the main reason behind runaway inflation. Crude oil prices are likely to remain on the higher side, despite Wednesday’s OPEC+ decision to raise output in July and August. This is likely to have follow-on effects on petrol and diesel pump prices and other oil and gas products.

“Given the higher input costs, and indications that these will be gradually passed on to end-consumer prices, CPI inflation is likely to remain above 6% for this and the next quarter,” said Bhattacharya. As per SBI’s research report, oil prices could climb further before declining, but it might still hold up for a longer period of time. “At $120/bbl, it still poses significant uncertainties regarding inflation trajectory,” the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crude oil prices Inflation Russia Ukraine War Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp