Kia launches electric vehicle EV6, priced at Rs 60 lakh, for Indian market

NEW DELHI: Korean carmaker Kia on Thursday launched its electric vehicle EV6 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV is being imported to the country as a completely built unit in limited numbers. However, Kia revealed that it will be launching an India-focused EV by the year 2025. Kia has received an overwhelming response for the car with 355 bookings which is 3.5 times the planned numbers for 2022.

“Our EV announcement for the country, which includes an India-centric BEV in RV body type to be launched in 2025, is a testament to our commitment towards India and our new-age Indian customers by providing them with a sheer electric performance in the future,” said Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India. Kia India’s parent company, Kia Corporation will be launching 14 BEVs by 2027 across global markets.

Kia EV6 is the first BEV built on Kia’s dedicated EV platform, the Electric-Global Modular (E-GMP). It features an 800-volt ultra-fast charging capability, with a 10-80% charge taking as little as 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger. Alongside its charging capabilities, the EV6 will be introduced with a long-range (77.4 kWh) battery pack and provides up to 528 KM of range on a single charge (RWD 77.4 kWh model on WLTP cycle).