STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Kia launches electric vehicle EV6, priced at Rs 60 lakh, for Indian market

Korean carmaker Kia on Thursday launched its electric vehicle EV6 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Published: 03rd June 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, at the launch of the Kia EV6 in New Delhi | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Korean carmaker Kia on Thursday launched its electric vehicle EV6 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV is being imported to the country as a completely built unit in limited numbers. However, Kia revealed that it will be launching an India-focused EV by the year 2025. Kia has received an overwhelming response for the car with 355 bookings which is 3.5 times the planned numbers for 2022.

“Our EV announcement for the country, which includes an India-centric BEV in RV body type to be launched in 2025, is a testament to our commitment towards India and our new-age Indian customers by providing them with a sheer electric performance in the future,” said Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India. Kia India’s parent company, Kia Corporation will be launching 14 BEVs by 2027 across global markets.  

Kia EV6 is the first BEV built on Kia’s dedicated EV platform, the Electric-Global Modular (E-GMP). It features an 800-volt ultra-fast charging capability, with a 10-80% charge taking as little as 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger. Alongside its charging capabilities, the EV6 will be introduced with a long-range (77.4 kWh) battery pack and provides up to 528 KM of range on a single charge (RWD 77.4 kWh model on WLTP cycle).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kia Electric vehicle BEV
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp