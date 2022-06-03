STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Options trade: Fat finger error costs trader dear

A fat finger error on a weekly expiry Nifty options contract resulted in a loss running into an estimated Rs 200-250 crore for a trader even as brokers raked it in on both buy and sell sides.

Published: 03rd June 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bombay Stock exchange

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  A fat finger error on a weekly expiry Nifty options contract resulted in a loss running into an estimated Rs 200-250 crore for a trader even as brokers raked it in on both buy and sell sides. A trader inadvertently punched in an intraday sell order for 25,000 contracts (12.5 lakhs shares) on the illiquid, deep-in-the-money 14,500 call option expiring on June 2. The price of that option contract (50 shares in a contract) was around Rs 2,100 per share but since the trader quoted a much lower price the share plunged from Rs 2,100 to as low as 15 paise in a matter of minutes. 

Upon realising he had punched the wrong strike at a much lower quote when the option was deep in the money, he had to reverse his earlier sell orders by buying them back at a much higher price (squaring off). This resulted in the option contract per share rising from 15 paise back to Rs 2100 levels as quickly as it fell. As the option was deep in -the -money (ITM), ie at 14,500 when the Nifty was at 16600 odd (Rs 2,100 ITM) the trader had to square off his trades at a huge loss. He had to buy back the 25,000 contracts.  

The fact of an error was evident from the intraday volumes reflected at 56,872 contracts while the open interest at closing was just 7,228 contracts. When a call option seller sells a call he bets that the underlying asset will fall and he will get to keep the premium paid by the buyers of the contract. If instead the underlier rises above the strike price sold (14,500 in this case) plus the premium received he could face unlimited losses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trader Intraday Nifty
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp