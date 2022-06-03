STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rallies 566 points in early trade on buying in Reliance, IT stocks

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 565.66 points higher at 56,383.77. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 159.85 points to 16,787.85.

Published: 03rd June 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

sensex

Image used for representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity indices jumped on Friday continuing their previous day rally, with the Sensex climbing 566 points in early trade, helped by buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and IT stocks amid firm global trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 565.66 points higher at 56,383.77.

The broader NSE Nifty jumped 159.85 points to 16,787.85.

From the Sensex pack, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, TCS and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

In contrast, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the green.

Trading was closed in China for a holiday.

Stock markets in the US had ended sharply higher on Thursday.

The Sensex jumped 436.94 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 55,818.11 on Thursday.

The Nifty climbed 105.25 points or 0.64 per cent to finish at 16,628.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.09 per cent to USD 117.42 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 451.82 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp