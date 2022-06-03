STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Services activity expands at strongest rate in over 11 years in May amid mounting price pressures

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index jumped to 58.9 in May, up from 57.9 in April, amid better underlying demand and strong inflows of new work.

Published: 03rd June 2022 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Workers, Labour, construction, GDP

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's services sector activities improved further and expanded at strongest rate in over 11 years in May, supported by a substantial pick-up in new business growth, even as input cost inflation climbed to a record high, a monthly survey said on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index jumped to 58.9 in May, up from 57.9 in April, amid better underlying demand and strong inflows of new work.

For the tenth straight month, the services sector witnessed an expansion in output.

In Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

"The reopening of the Indian economy continued to help lift growth in the service sector. Business activity rose at the quickest pace in over 11 years in May, supported by the fastest upturn in new orders since July 2011," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The upturn was supported by a substantial pick-up in new business growth as demand continued to recover following the reopening of the economy after COVID-19 lockdowns, the survey said.

The latest results, however, continued to signal subdued global demand for Indian services, with new business from abroad having now declined in each month since the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020.

On the prices front, the rate of inflation climbed to the highest in 16-and-a-half years of data collection.

One-fifth of panellists signalled increases, citing greater food, fuel, labour, material, retail and transportation costs.

"Elevated price pressures continued to restrict business optimism.

Despite picking up from April, the overall level of sentiment among service providers was historically subdued," Lima said.

Despite remaining optimistic towards the 12-month outlook for business activity, firms remained concerned that inflationary pressures would dampen the economic recovery.

The overall level of optimism remained subdued by historical standards.

On the jobs front, service providers refrained from taking on additional workers in May.

"In fact, there was a renewed but only marginal decline in employment," the survey said.

Meanwhile, the S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index -- which measures combined services and manufacturing output -- rose from 57.6 in April to 58.3 in May, pointing to the fastest rate of expansion since last November.

Amid a stronger upturn in input prices in the service economy, aggregate cost burdens rose at the fastest rate since March 2011, the survey said.

High inflation had led to the Reserve Bank raising the benchmark interest rate by 40 basis points in an unscheduled review in May.

It is expected to take similar measures when the Monetary Policy Committee meets for the bimonthly review on June 8.

According to official data, India's economy grew by 4.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, pushing up the annual growth rate to 8.7 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Services PMI Business Activity Index India Economy India Inflation
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp