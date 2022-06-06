STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's trade with GCC increasing at rapid pace

India's exports to the GCC have increased by 58.26 per cent to about USD 44 billion in 2021-22 against USD 27.8 billion in 2020-21, according to the data of the commerce ministry.

Published: 06th June 2022 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council and an announcement of its meeting this week is on display. | AP

The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's bilateral trade with all the six members of GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) group countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, has increased significantly in 2021-22 on account of increasing economic ties between the two regions.

India's exports to the GCC have increased by 58.26 per cent to about USD 44 billion in 2021-22 against USD 27.8 billion in 2020-21, according to the data of the commerce ministry.

The share of these six countries in India's total exports has risen to 10.4 per cent in 2021-22 from 9.51 per cent in 2020-21.

Similarly, imports rose by 85.8 per cent to USD 110.73 billion compared to USD 59.6 billion in 2020-21, the data showed.

The share of GCC members in India's total imports rose to 18 per cent in 2021-22 from 15.5 per cent in 2020-21.

Bilateral trade has increased to USD 154.73 billion in 2021-22 from USD 87.4 billion in 2020-21.

These increasing figures assume significance as India is looking at negotiating a free trade agreement with the grouping.

The country has already implemented a comprehensive trade pact with the UAE on May 1, with an aim to boost bilateral trade to USD 100 billion in the coming years.

The GCC was established in May 1981.

Its members are Saudi Arabia Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and UAE.

Mumbai-based exporter and founder chairman of Technocraft Industries India Sharad Kumar Saraf said that the GCC has emerged as a major trading partner for India and huge potential is there for increasing investments also between the two regions.

"The trade relation is bound to grow in the coming years. Reasons for the growth include anti-China sentiments, increasing quality of domestic goods and improvement in international trade. A quantum jump will come when the trade pact will be operationalised properly," Saraf said.

Another industry expert said that the GCC's substantial oil and gas reserves are of fundamental importance for India's energy needs and India can support in meeting the GCC's food security requirements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gulf Cooperation Council India's trade with GCC
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp