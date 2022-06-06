STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee gains 2 paise to close at 77.64 against US dollar

However, surging crude prices, unabated foreign capital outflows and subdued domestic equities capped the appreciation bias in the rupee, forex dealers said.

Published: 06th June 2022 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

For representational purpose. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee inched up 2 paise to close at 77.64 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a weak American currency in the overseas market.

However, surging crude prices, unabated foreign capital outflows and subdued domestic equities capped the appreciation bias in the rupee, forex dealers said.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened slightly strong at 77.65 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 77.55 and a low of 77.67.

It finally settled at 77.64, a rise of 2 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 77.66 against the greenback.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 93.91 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 55,675.32, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 14.75 points or 0.09 per cent to 16,569.55.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.20 per cent to 101.93.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.60 per cent to USD 120.44 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,770.51 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Meanwhile, the RBI's rate-setting panel MPC on Monday began its three-day deliberations amid expectations of another hike in benchmark interest rates to contain inflation that continues to remain above the central bank's upper tolerance level.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee gains against USD Rupee
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp