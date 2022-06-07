STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ED seizes Audi car, Rs 85L cash after raids on Punjab-based real estate group

The money laundering case stems from a Punjab Police FIR against the accused who are alleged to have "duped and cheated" homebuyers/investors.

Published: 07th June 2022 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Audi car, Rs 85 lakh in cash and documents were seized during recent raids against a Punjab-based real estate group in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged cheating of homebuyers, the ED said on Tuesday.

The searches were carried out on June 3 against Gupta Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd, its directors Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, their associates Bajwa Developers Ltd, Kumar Builders, Vinmehta Films Pvt. Ltd. and residences of their directors Jarnail Singh Bajwa, Navraj Mittal, Vishal Garg and others at 19 locations in Chandigarh, Ambala, Panchkula, Mohali and Delhi, it said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from a Punjab Police FIR against the accused who are alleged to have "duped and cheated" homebuyers/investors by neither delivering flats, plots, or commercial units nor returning their monies to the tune of Rs 325 crore in connivance with various other persons.

The probe found that the "funds received from homebuyers for development of residential and commercial projects were siphoned off by directors of the company in connivance with their associates and others and have been invested in the purchase of various personal assets.

"Incriminating documents pertaining to movable and immovable properties, unaccounted cash of Rs 85 lakh and an Audi Q7 car have been seized (during the raids)," the agency said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Audi car Raid Money Llaundering Gupta Builders FIR
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp