STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

I-T filing portal marred with another glitch a year after launch, Infosys directed to fix issue

While the finance ministry officials also assured that there has been no data breach on the portal, Tuesday is the first anniversary of the launch of new Income Tax portal.

Published: 07th June 2022 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax, Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday said software services provider Infosys has been directed to look into the issue relating to malfunction of search option on the e-filing portal.

After many users complained of issues while accessing the I-T portal and reported that it was hacked on Tuesday, which also happens to be the first launch anniversary of the portal, the department said Infosys is resolving the issue on priority.

"Issue relating to the search functionality of the e-filing website has come to our notice. The Income Tax Department is seized of the matter. @Infosys has been directed to look into it & @Infosys has confirmed that they are resolving the issue on priority," the I-T department tweeted.

The finance ministry officials also assured that there has been no data breach on the portal. Incidentally, Tuesday is the first anniversary of the launch of new Income Tax portal. In the past year, the portal functioning was marred on several occasions which prompted the government to extend due date of filing tax returns and related forms for all taxpayers.

The new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in, launched on June 7, 2021, had a bumpy start since the beginning with taxpayers and professionals reporting glitches and difficulties in its functioning. Infosys was in 2019 given the contract to develop the portal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income Tax department Income tax portal Infosys IT filing portal
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp