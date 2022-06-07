STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Investors' wealth reduce by over Rs 2 lakh crore as markets plummet

In tandem with weak equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled by Rs 2,08,291.75 crore to Rs 2,54,33,013.63 crore.

Published: 07th June 2022 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

money, currency, economy

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Investors' wealth on Tuesday tumbled over Rs 2 lakh crore amid heavy selling pressure in domestic equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 567.98 points or 1.02 per cent to settle at 55,107.34. In tandem with weak equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled by Rs 2,08,291.75 crore to Rs 2,54,33,013.63 crore.

"Investors are in a wait and watch mood ahead of the RBI's credit policy announcement. The market has simply borne the brunt of unabated FII selling, which continues to desert Indian equities amid weakening rupee and strengthening dollar," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities Ltd.

Titan was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack, falling 4.48 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's, Larsen & Toubro, HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, TCS and ICICI Bank. NTPC, Maruti, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and Power Grid managed to settle in the green.

"Markets inched lower and lost a per cent amid mixed cues. Initially, weakness in the global markets was weighing on the sentiment and continued selling in banking, FMCG and IT majors kept the pressure intact till the end. The focus will be on MPC's meeting outcome on Wednesday," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking Ltd.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.77 per cent and the smallcap index dipped 0.67 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, consumer durables tanked 2.71 per cent, followed by realty (1.57 per cent), capital goods (1.53 per cent), FMCG (1.42 per cent), IT (1.42 per cent), teck (1.32 per cent) and basic materials (1.17 per cent).

In contrast, oil & gas, energy, telecom, utilities, auto and power ended with gains. A total of 2,011 stocks declined, while 1,286 advanced and 121 remained unchanged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Investors wealth Share market Billionaire wealth
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp