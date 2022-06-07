STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reliance Jio expands 4G services in Ladakh region near Pangong lake

Officials said that the telecom operator became the first network to provide 4G mobile connectivity in and around the Pangong area, a popular tourist destination.

Published: 07th June 2022 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Jio

Reliance Jio (File Photo)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Reliance Jio has expanded the reach of its 4G services in Ladakh region to a village close to Pangong lake, an area which has been a friction point between India and China in recent years.

Officials said Reliance Jio launched its 4G voice and data services at Spangmik village near Pangong lake in Ladakh. Officials said that the telecom operator became the first network to provide 4G mobile connectivity in and around the Pangong area, a popular tourist destination.

Lok Sabha member from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal inaugurated the Jio mobile tower at Spangmik village. Namgyal asserted that with the launch of the mobile network in the area, the long pending demand of the locals has been fulfilled. "This launch will boost the economy of the region besides providing seamless connectivity to the tourists and the troops in the area," he said.

Jio said it has been continuously expanding and augmenting its network in Ladakh region in line with its vision to digitally connect everyone and empower societies. "Overcoming the challenge of extremely difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions, Team Jio continues with its efforts of reaching the remotest parts of the Union Territory to ensure that people remain in touch in the areas which otherwise remain cut off from the rest of the country for months," an official of the Reliance Jio said.

Reliance Jio Ladakh region Pangong lake Jio 4G services Jio Ladakh
