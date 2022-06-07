STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retail auto sales in May yet to reach pre-Covid level, shows FADA data

A comparison with May 2020 and May 2021 in not favorable given the two mentioned months were impacted by covid-19 induced lockdowns.

FADA President Vinkesh Gulati. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Retail auto sales are yet to recover to the pre-covid level as data issued by FADA (federation of automobile dealers associations) shows that total sales in May 2022 stood at 16,46,773 units, which is nearly 10% lower than May 2019 sales (18,22,900 units). A comparison between May 2020 and May 2021 is not favourable given the two mentioned months were impacted by covid-19 induced lockdowns.

The biggest dragger for the industry still remains poor demand for two-wheelers. Sales of 2Ws fell 14% in May 22 to 12,22,994 vis-à-vis May 2019 sales on account of the increased cost of ownership, high petrol prices and widespread stress in the agrarian economy.

FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said that the government made a bold decision to cut excise duty on fuel prices thus reducing inflation and economic distress. He added that while this will have a positive rub-off on the sale of vehicles, especially 2W, the increase in 3rd party insurance premiums will act as a deterrent for some.

On the impact of fire incidents on electric two-wheelers, Gulati said that the 2W EV sales were growing rapidly though on a low base but various fire incidents across almost all EV brands has created a fear in the mind of the customer. This coupled with supply chain issues, has decreased 2W EV sales drastically from last month.

The passenger vehicle segment in May 2022 surpassed May 2019 numbers by 10% 2,63,152 units and is seeing good demand. However, dealers are not able to fulfil the same due to supply-side issues, especially with semiconductors. “This has not only led to an increase in waiting period (ranging from 3 months to 2 years) but is also keeping the customers frustrated.

Healthy booking and single digit cancellation shows that demand may stay put even when normal supply resumes in months to come,” said Gulati. According to Fada, auto sales are likely to remain under pressure due to supply-side issues and a record rise in inflation. 

