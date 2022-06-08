Infosys to fix glitches on income tax portal, as users face issue

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bengaluru-based IT company Infosys will look into the glitches faced by users in accessing the income tax portal, the department said on Tuesday in a tweet. The government’s tweet came after many taxpayers complained of not being able to use the “search” option on the portal.

“Issue relating to the search functionality of the e-filing website has come to our notice. The Income Tax Department is seized of the matter. Infosys has been directed to look into it and it has confirmed that they are resolving the issue on priority,” the Income Tax department said. Meanwhile, many users on micro-blogging site Twitter also said that the portal has been hacked. However, finance ministry sources assured us that there was no data breach.

This is not the first time that users faced difficulties in using the tax portal. Earlier too people had complained of some kind of glitches due to which the government had to extend the return filing date.

Surprisingly, Tuesday also happens to be the first anniversary of the income tax portal. Infosys was given the contract to develop a new income tax portal in 2019. Since the launch of the portal, people have been complaining about slowness, besides other technical glitches.

Last year in August, the ministry summoned Salil Parekh, managing director and CEO of Infosys, which had developed the new website, to explain to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman why they cannot fix the glitches once and for all. The decision to call Parekh came after the website stopped working on August 21, and the website has been under maintenance since then. The ministry had given Infosys time till September 15, 2021, to fix the website.